Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

The agreement of cooperation as part of the work of the Business Council was signed between the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Istanbul in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reported that President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey Nail Olpak and President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hennadiy Chyzhykov signed the agreement.

This document continues the agreement signed between these organizations in Istanbul in 1991.

The agreement is aimed at the further development of business cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey, the revitalization of the Ukrainian and Turkish sections of the Business Council.