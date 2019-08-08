Facts

12:13 08.08.2019

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

1 min read
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

The agreement of cooperation as part of the work of the Business Council was signed between the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey and the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Istanbul in the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The press service of the head of the Ukrainian state reported that President of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Turkey Nail Olpak and President of the Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hennadiy Chyzhykov signed the agreement.

This document continues the agreement signed between these organizations in Istanbul in 1991.

The agreement is aimed at the further development of business cooperation between Ukraine and Turkey, the revitalization of the Ukrainian and Turkish sections of the Business Council.

Tags: #zelensky #turkey #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:37 08.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

16:32 08.08.2019
Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

Zelensky signs law on green license plates for electric cars

15:04 08.08.2019
Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

Zelensky promises to invest $20 bln in infrastructure in five years, announces next wave of privatization

13:59 08.08.2019
President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

President's team drafting amendments to Tax Code to settle technical troubles for business – tax chief

11:25 08.08.2019
Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

Zelensky announces plans to legalize gambling in Ukraine

11:24 08.08.2019
Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

Zelensky: land reform to be conducted in Ukraine in 2019, land market to be created in 2020

18:50 07.08.2019
Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

18:09 07.08.2019
Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

Official ceremony of Zelensky-Erdogan meeting takes place in Ankara

17:52 07.08.2019
Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

17:26 07.08.2019
Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky at meeting with Bartholomew: Authorities should not meddle in church affairs, I will defend the church's independence

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Zelensky says he knows 'for certain' Crimea to return to Ukraine

LATEST

Military prosecutors report on success in work, criticize Riaboshapka's position

NABU serves notices of suspicion to ex-NCER head, NCER member, four more persons in Rotterdam+ case

Russia-occupation fighters violate truce four times since Thursday midnight – Defense ministry

Servant of the People Party spends more than other parties on election campaign – CEC

ICRC sends over 230 tonnes of humanitarian aid to ORDLO – State Border Guard Service

Ukrainian ombudswoman calls on intl society not to allow further detention of seriously ill Bekirov in Crimea

Russia-led forces violate truce in Donbas ten times, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Rada committee calls on U.S., U.K. to sign defense agreements with Ukraine with regard to termination of INF Treaty

EU hopes Russia to influence Russia-occupation fighters in Donbas to reach ceasefire

Kharkiv police searching for explosive at airport, train station, town coach stations

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD