13:09 29.07.2019

Zelensky greets soldiers, veterans of Special Operations Forces on professional holiday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has greeted soldiers and veterans on their professional holiday, Special Operations Forces of Ukraine's Armed Forces Day.

"Today Special Operations Forces are not only a branch of the armed forces. These are warriors of a new formation with a special philosophy, with lifestyle and battle experience. The distinguishing feature for each of you is your brotherhood in arms and dedication, valor and courage," the president's greetings say.

Zelensky said special forces troops are usually not in the limelight due to the type of their activities and not well known by most citizens, but the result of their work, including in the rear of the enemy, speaks for itself.

"Today, giving honor to the glorious fighters who wear grey berets, we honor the memory of those who have fallen and remember those who died in the battle for freedom and independence of Ukraine. May they bask in eternal glory! Our thanks go to all soldiers and veterans of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for their dedication to duty and the homeland. Glory to the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine," the message said.

