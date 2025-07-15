Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:24 15.07.2025

Kalmykova calls talks of possible veterans ministry reform rumors

Kalmykova calls talks of possible veterans ministry reform rumors
Minister of Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova has said talk about a possible reform of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs is based on rumors.

"The creation of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs was advocated by veterans themselves. For the community, on the one hand, it is the body to which they come with all their problems, regardless of where they arose, and on the other hand, it is a symbol that they are visible and that they are defined as citizens with a separate status. Since veterans are a large part of our society, we need to pay more attention to the needs of people who have contributed the most to the country," Kalmykova said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine, answering the question of whether it would be appropriate to merge the Ministry of Veterans Affairs with some other ministry today.

When asked whether the dissolution of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs is being discussed in the context of personnel rotations in the government, the minister replied that these are rumors.

"The ministry should work as a coordinator. Because veteran policy is cross-cutting. Veterans come to the healthcare, education, economy, and culture systems, and there should be a coordinating body that understands the needs, requests, and can address them to other central bodies, and direct the formation of policies in such a way that the veteran's interest is taken into account. I believe that this is the most optimal option for our country, for our realities, for our resources," she added, answering the question of whether the department needs to scale up.

In addition, commenting on the idea of strengthening the veteran theme by introducing the position of a profile vice prime minister in the government, Kalmykova said that she does not have a single answer to this: "I cannot say that this is not necessary, but I cannot say that it is necessary either."

As reported, in March 2020, the Ministry for Veterans, Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons was renamed the Ministry for Veterans, and the Ministry for Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons was renamed the Ministry for the Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, which was renamed the Ministry of National Unity in December 2024.

