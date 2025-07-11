Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:31 11.07.2025

Ukrainian delegation in Rome proposes to create donor coalition to support veterans' policy with funding of $50-60 mln – Ministry of Veterans

2 min read

The Ukrainian delegation at the International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Rome voiced the initiative to create an international donor coalition to support veterans' policy with a funding requirement of $50-60 million, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports.

"On the first day of the International Ukraine Recovery Conference [URC] in Rome, the delegation of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, headed by Deputy Minister Oleh Shymansky, held meetings with key administrators of international aid from the governments of the G7 countries and presented the main programs for integrating veterans into the reconstruction processes of Ukraine and programs to support the development of the economic potential of veterans. The Ukrainian delegation also voiced the initiative to create an international donor coalition to support veteran policy with a funding need of $50-60 million," the ministry said in a statement.

Among other things, on the sidelines of the conference, the delegation of the department agreed to develop a project to improve the provision of services to veterans, strengthen inclusion and social cohesion during a meeting with the Executive Director of the Ukraine Bureau at Global Affairs Canada, Jocelyn Kinnear, and also agreed to expand cooperation in the field of digitalization of veteran services, as well as a project to exchange experiences between Ukrainian and British veterans at a meeting with the Director for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Also, with the CEO of Expertise France, Jeremy Pelle, they agreed to launch a large-scale European project on retraining and professional training of veterans, which will be led by France, and proposed the creation of a joint project on the psychological and physical rehabilitation of veterans.

Tags: #veterans

MORE ABOUT

13:30 09.07.2025
URCS held an information session for veterans

URCS held an information session for veterans

20:39 18.06.2025
Cabinet improves procedure for submitting applications for veterans to receive compensation for part of housing rent

Cabinet improves procedure for submitting applications for veterans to receive compensation for part of housing rent

15:21 16.06.2025
MPS seek changes to system of preferential travel for veterans

MPS seek changes to system of preferential travel for veterans

17:33 21.05.2025
Cabinet expands powers of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

Cabinet expands powers of Ministry of Veterans Affairs

09:49 21.05.2025
Zelenskyy: Veterans are our heroes, and the state should be beside

Zelenskyy: Veterans are our heroes, and the state should be beside

20:55 19.03.2025
Ukrnafta opens new offices for supporting veterans in Chernihiv and Nizhyn

Ukrnafta opens new offices for supporting veterans in Chernihiv and Nizhyn

17:47 22.01.2025
Amputee veterans: society must accept fact that number of amputees will grow

Amputee veterans: society must accept fact that number of amputees will grow

13:35 19.11.2024
URCS continues to help veterans adapt to civilian life

URCS continues to help veterans adapt to civilian life

19:16 11.11.2024
Zelenskyy congratulates USA on Veterans Day: Ukrainian, US soldiers fight for same values

Zelenskyy congratulates USA on Veterans Day: Ukrainian, US soldiers fight for same values

20:47 31.10.2024
Veterans, their family members will receive grants from UAH 250,000 to UAH 1 mln to start business – Economy Ministry

Veterans, their family members will receive grants from UAH 250,000 to UAH 1 mln to start business – Economy Ministry

HOT NEWS

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

Ukrainian MFA not aware of Russia’s ‘new approach’ to settlement of war in Ukraine

US defense support continues – MFA of Ukraine

MP Shevchenko notified of suspicion in tens of millions fraud, involvement of former minister Kubrakov in this crime being investigated

Zelenskyy calls for strengthening sanctions on Russia, preventing Putin's plans to increase his army from 1.2 to 1.5 mln

LATEST

Defense Ministry: Procurement of FPV drones being carried out for first time based on TTX, total cost of two tenders exceeds UAH 3.3 bln

Ukraine, Italy sign action plan to restore water management infrastructure, develop European air monitoring system - Environment Ministry

URC2025 completes its work in Rome, Poland is candidate for hosting URC2026

Ukraine and Italy sign memo on cooperation in science, research and higher education

Italy to provide EUR6 mln for reconstruction of two irrigation systems in Odesa region

Ukrainian MFA not aware of Russia’s ‘new approach’ to settlement of war in Ukraine

Norway joins Tallinn Mechanism, plans to invest over UAH 100 mln in Ukraine's cyber resilience – Fedorov

US defense support continues – MFA of Ukraine

MP Shevchenko notified of suspicion in tens of millions fraud, involvement of former minister Kubrakov in this crime being investigated

Zelenskyy after attack on Kharkiv: Investments in drone interceptors, increased sanctions against Russia needed

AD
AD