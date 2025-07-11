Ukrainian delegation in Rome proposes to create donor coalition to support veterans' policy with funding of $50-60 mln – Ministry of Veterans

The Ukrainian delegation at the International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Rome voiced the initiative to create an international donor coalition to support veterans' policy with a funding requirement of $50-60 million, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports.

"On the first day of the International Ukraine Recovery Conference [URC] in Rome, the delegation of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, headed by Deputy Minister Oleh Shymansky, held meetings with key administrators of international aid from the governments of the G7 countries and presented the main programs for integrating veterans into the reconstruction processes of Ukraine and programs to support the development of the economic potential of veterans. The Ukrainian delegation also voiced the initiative to create an international donor coalition to support veteran policy with a funding need of $50-60 million," the ministry said in a statement.

Among other things, on the sidelines of the conference, the delegation of the department agreed to develop a project to improve the provision of services to veterans, strengthen inclusion and social cohesion during a meeting with the Executive Director of the Ukraine Bureau at Global Affairs Canada, Jocelyn Kinnear, and also agreed to expand cooperation in the field of digitalization of veteran services, as well as a project to exchange experiences between Ukrainian and British veterans at a meeting with the Director for Recovery and Reconstruction of Ukraine at the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

Also, with the CEO of Expertise France, Jeremy Pelle, they agreed to launch a large-scale European project on retraining and professional training of veterans, which will be led by France, and proposed the creation of a joint project on the psychological and physical rehabilitation of veterans.