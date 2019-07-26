Facts

11:42 26.07.2019

Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

2 min read
Some 254 MPs enter Rada from Servant of the People, 124 MPs from other parties, 46 MPs self-appointed

 Some 130 of 199 member of parliament candidates who won majoritarian races in early parliamentary elections came ran on the Servant of the People ticket, Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC) has said.

Some 23 MPs, who won in majoritarian races, represent other parties, including Opposition Platform – For Life and Opposition Bloc – 6, Holos - , European Solidarity and Batkivschyna – two each, Svoboda, Samopomich, Bila Tserkva and United Center – one each.

Some 46 more MPs from majoritarian races were self-appointed and did represent any political party.

With 100% of electronic protocols processed, Servant of the People (43.16%), Opposition Platform – for Life (13.05%), Batkivschyna (8.18%), European Solidarity (8.10%) and Holos (5.82%) enter parliament. The remaining parties did not surpass the 5% barrier required for entry.

Servant of the People will receive 124 mandates according to the party list vote, followed by Opposition Bloc – For Life – 37, Batkivschyna – 24, European Solidarity -23 and Holos – 17.

The Servant of the People Party faction in the parliament of the 9th convocation will be represented by 254 MPs, Opposition Bloc – For Life – 43, Batkivschyna – 26, European Solidarity – 25, Holos – 20 and Opposition Bloc – 6. Svoboda, Samopomich, Bila Tserkov and United Center will be represented by one MP each, and there will be 46 self-appointed MPs.

Early parliamentary elections were held on Sunday, July 21 according to a mixed system: 225 candidates were elected by party lists in the state-wide multi-member constituency and 199 by the majority system (majoritarian) in single-member constituencies.

The current edition of the Constitution does not contain a requirement for the mandatory entry of a deputy to party's Rada faction. Therefore, it is possible that in addition to factions of parties that overcame the 5% barrier, deputy groups will be created in the future parliament, which may include majoritarian deputies.

According to the law on elections of deputies of Ukraine, the CEC establishes the results of the elections of deputies in the national district and in single-member districts no later than the fifteenth day from the voting day (no later than August 5). Not later than on the fifth day (no later than August 10) from the day the election results are established, the CEC officially publishes the results in the newspapers Holos Ukrainy and Uriadovy Kurier (the list of elected deputies is published in alphabetical order).

Tags: #elections
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:15 26.07.2019
Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

Five parties set to enter Verkhovna Rada after 100% of ballots in Ukraine's parliamentary election counted

13:51 25.07.2019
Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

Volker, Tymoshenko discuss results of parliamentary elections, reforms implementation

13:03 25.07.2019
CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

CEC will do everything possible in order to announce results of Rada election within 15 days

10:20 25.07.2019
CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

CEC counts 99.85% of ballots by Thurs morning

18:42 24.07.2019
Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

13:29 24.07.2019
UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

UWC Mission notes various disinformation narratives during Ukraine's Parliamentary Election through traditional, social media outside of Ukraine

09:44 24.07.2019
Servant of the People leads the poll with 43.17% of votes according to 99.37% of e-protocols processed by CEC

Servant of the People leads the poll with 43.17% of votes according to 99.37% of e-protocols processed by CEC

09:21 24.07.2019
Parliamentary elections show commitment of Ukrainian people to democratic ideals – U.S. Dept of State

Parliamentary elections show commitment of Ukrainian people to democratic ideals – U.S. Dept of State

18:21 23.07.2019
Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

16:35 23.07.2019
Parliamentary elections well administered overall, despite minor violations

Parliamentary elections well administered overall, despite minor violations

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

LATEST

Danyliuk invites members of American Chamber of Commerce to develop national security strategy

PGO as part of investigation into Maidan cases checks judges of Kyiv's District Administrative Court for involvement in commission of crimes

Klitschko brothers file suit against 1+1 TV to defend honor

Bogdan Motors seeks protection from G7 ambassadors, EBA against NABU pressure

Investigators suspect illegal activities among Kyiv District Administration Court judges

Denisova asks new head of UN mission on human rights in Ukraine to assist in transfer of prisoners from ORDO

Latest successful tests of Vilkha rocket system held in Odesa region on Thursday – NSDC

Ukrainian PGO's actions on Moscow's extradition requests contradicts position of persecuted Ukrainians in Russia – human rights activists

NABU, PGO searching Kyiv's District Administration Court due to possible criminal offenses by court's head, number of judges

Cabinet to submit to NSDC proposals on expanding sanctions list of enterprises involved in illegal mining within Ukrainian shelf

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD