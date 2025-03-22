Interfax-Ukraine

12:07 22.03.2025

Trump's special envoy Witkoff believes elections in Ukraine necessary

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff believes presidential elections in Ukraine are necessary.

There will be elections in Ukraine, I think (President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy is doing everything possible, Witkoff said.

He also said that Zelenskyy is in a very difficult situation and is facing a nuclear power whose population is four times larger than his.

According to the special envoy, now is the best time to conclude an agreement that President Donald Trump can fulfill.

At the same time, Witkoff said that the Russian Federation cannot sign any agreement with Zelenskyy until presidential elections are held in Ukraine.

