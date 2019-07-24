Denisova claims negotiations with Russia underway on return of Ukrainian POW sailors

Ombudswoman of the Verkhovna Rada Liudmyla Denisova states that negotiations are currently underway to return 24 Ukrainian prisoners of war sailors by Russia as part of the implementation of the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea.

"I know that negotiations are underway to return sailors as part of the implementation of the decision of the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea," Denisova wrote on her page on Facebook.

She also added that on July 18 she had signed a motion to the head of the Investigation Department of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Shishov, about making a decision to choose her personal obligation as a preventive measure for POW sailors held in the Lefortovo detention facility of Moscow. The Embassy of Ukraine to the Russian Federation handed over these documents to the FSB of Russia through the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation and now they are under consideration by the head of the Investigation Department.

"I hope that all the necessary documents will be sent and taken into account. We are waiting for the sailors at home," the Ukrainian Ombudswoman added.