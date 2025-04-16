Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:42 16.04.2025

Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

2 min read
Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Technical teams of Ukraine and the United States of America have worked thoroughly on the agreement, there is significant progress, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"A positive new step with the United States regarding the agreement on economic partnership and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Our technical teams have worked very thoroughly together on the agreement - there is significant progress, the lawyers have made the right accents in the draft agreement, thank you to the negotiators in both teams," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the Ukrainian side has agreed to record this "positive news" in the relevant memorandum of intent, so work will be carried out to complete the formalization of the agreement in the near future.

Svyrydenko added that the teams will also work on specific points in the agreement, a lot has already been worked out, and the level of the agreement should be quite high.

"The agreement will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, will provide opportunities for investment and development in Ukraine, and will also provide conditions for tangible economic growth in both Ukraine and the United States," she noted.

Tags: #progress #agreement

MORE ABOUT

13:54 10.04.2025
EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

18:42 09.04.2025
Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

Ukraine fulfills 81% of its obligations under Association Agreement with EU – Shmyhal

19:57 08.04.2025
Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

Ukraine not yet chosen law firm to work on minerals deal with USA, but should decide this week – Svyrydenko

20:27 01.04.2025
Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

Sirko on adjusting subsoil agreement: I don't know if it's diplomatically possible

19:46 28.03.2025
Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

Zelenskyy to contact society in case of risks in minerals deal

20:32 03.03.2025
London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

London says several ceasefire options in Ukraine on the table – media

14:31 27.02.2025
Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

Agreement with USA is agreement to preserve Ukrainian state – Poroshenko

12:56 27.02.2025
Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

Cabinet authorizes Svyrydenko or Sybiha to sign minerals deal with USA

20:14 26.02.2025
Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

Cabinet adopts decisions necessary for signing agreement with USA on minerals – Shmyhal

19:55 21.02.2025
Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

Waltz believes US-Ukraine minerals deal to be signed soon

HOT NEWS

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

It is difficult for victims of war crimes in court, but their testimonies to become 'bricks' for tribunal – Irpin court dpty head

Russian POWs in custody do not plead guilty, want to be exchanged – Irpin court dpty head

Zelenskyy instructs govt to work out possibility of meeting with foreign partners in 'industrial Ramstein' format

LATEST

Russian invaders execute POW in Donbas

Sybiha urges EU foreign ministers to visit Ukraine on May 9

Russia violates energy truce more than 30 times – Foreign Ministry

Finland continues to close border with Russia amid risk of 'instrumentalized migration'

Latvia, UNDP restore bombed school, hospital in Chernihiv

Pastor Burns agrees Russia must be held accountable for war crimes

Italy transfers first tranche of EUR 25 mln for restoration of Ukraine’s energy system

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers take part in search for victims of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Rada approves extension of martial law, general mobilization until August 6 – MP

Bulgaria using reactor sale statements as bargaining chip – Ukrainian MP Kucherenko

AD
AD