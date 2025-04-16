Svyrydenko reports significant progress in work on agreement with USA

Technical teams of Ukraine and the United States of America have worked thoroughly on the agreement, there is significant progress, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko has said.

"A positive new step with the United States regarding the agreement on economic partnership and the creation of an investment fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine. Our technical teams have worked very thoroughly together on the agreement - there is significant progress, the lawyers have made the right accents in the draft agreement, thank you to the negotiators in both teams," Svyrydenko wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

According to her, the Ukrainian side has agreed to record this "positive news" in the relevant memorandum of intent, so work will be carried out to complete the formalization of the agreement in the near future.

Svyrydenko added that the teams will also work on specific points in the agreement, a lot has already been worked out, and the level of the agreement should be quite high.

"The agreement will be subject to ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, will provide opportunities for investment and development in Ukraine, and will also provide conditions for tangible economic growth in both Ukraine and the United States," she noted.