Servant of the People gets 42.7% of vote, Opposition Platform-For Life 12.9%, European Solidarity 8.8%, Batkivschyna 8.5%, Holos 6.5% – exit poll ordered by 112.ua

Five parties pass to the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation on the party lists, according to the results of an exit poll conducted by Austria's SORA Institute for Social Research and Consulting together with Ukraine's Social Monitoring center on the order of 112.ua.

According to preliminary data, the Servant of the People party (42.7% of the votes), Opposition Platform-For Life (12.9%), European Solidarity (8.8%), Batkivschyna (8.5%), and Holos (6.5%) will be represented in parliament.

Taking into account such results, the Servant of the People party according to the party lists will receive 121 seats, Opposition Platform-For Life will get 37, European Solidarity 25, Batkivschyna some 24 seats, the Holos party some 18 seats.

The Strength and Honor party and Oleh Liashko's Radical Party, which received 3.9% and 3.1% respectively, still have a theoretical chance to get to the Verkhovna Rada since the error of this survey for parties with the result below 10% is 1.9% (for the parties with the result above 10% some 2.4%).