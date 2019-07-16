Facts

10:13 16.07.2019

Zelensky's office mulling possibility of early local elections

Zelensky's office mulling possibility of early local elections

The Office of the President of Ukraine is considering the possibility of holding early elections to local governments, presidential envoy to the Verkhovna Rada, candidate running for parliament as member of the Servant of the People Party Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Whether it will happen next fall or it can be done even before that – we are considering different options for how to most effectively reboot the entire system, which concerns power-to-person relations," he said on ICTV on Monday night.

"Volodymyr Zelensky came with a clear understanding that we were not interested in reshuffles within the current system of power. If you put a fresh cucumber in a barrel with sour cucumbers, the cucumber will turn sour," Stefanchuk said, adding that the task of the new power team is to change the power system.

The next local elections in Ukraine are scheduled for 2020.

