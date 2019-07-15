Facts

Zelensky's rep in Crimea to focus on de-occupation, reintegration of Crimea, elimination of discrimination

Permanent Representative of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Crimea Anton Korynevych intends to work on the strategy of de-occupation and reintegration of Crimea and the elimination of discriminatory norms in the legislation of Ukraine regarding Crimeans.

"We will be working on a strategy of de-occupation and reintegration of the temporarily occupied territory. We will be open to cooperation with all government bodies and public organizations," he said at a meeting with Zelensky in Kherson on Saturday, where he was introduced by the president at a new position.

Korynevych noted that the president's representative office in Crimea will work out legislative changes in order to protect the rights of Crimean people in order to repeal certain discriminatory aspects that exist in Ukrainian legislation today.

"Also, of course, we will work in the context of protecting the rights of the indigenous people of the Crimean Tatars," he said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Anton Korynevych as his permanent representative in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea (ARC). Anton Korynevych is Deputy Director for Scientific and Pedagogical Work of the Institute of International Relations of Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, where he is an associate professor with a PhD in Law.

