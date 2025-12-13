Interfax-Ukraine
Stubb to take part in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin on Dec 15 – media

Stubb to take part in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin on Dec 15 – media
Finnish President Alexander Stubb will take part in peace talks on Ukraine in Berlin on Monday, according to Yle, citing the Office of the President of the Republic.

"Stubb was initially scheduled to travel to Texas, the United States, next week, but a decision was made to cancel the trip due to the critical situation in Ukraine," the outlet reported.

Several European heads of state, along with senior EU and NATO officials, will take part in the Ukraine peace talks in Berlin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also arrive in Berlin.

