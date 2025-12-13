Russian forces attack infrastructure in Mykolaiv region overnight, part of settlements left without power

Photo: National Police

Russian troops attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in Mykolaiv region in Ukraine overnight on Saturday, leaving part of the settlements without electricity, Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych reported.

"Overnight, the enemy attacked critical and industrial infrastructure in the region. At present, settlements in the Bashtanka and Mykolaiv districts are without power supply," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, restoration work is currently underway. As of now, there are no casualties.