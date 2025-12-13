Odesa region endures one of heaviest enemy air attacks

Photo: State Emergency Service

Russian forces carried out one of the heaviest air attacks on Odesa region overnight on Saturday, December 13, said Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"Over the course of the night, civilian facilities, as well as energy and industrial infrastructure, were damaged. The strikes caused fires, administrative buildings and energy facilities were damaged. Rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences. In some areas of the region, power supply disruptions are being observed," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

As a result of Russian strikes on Odesa region overnight on December 13, three people were injured, the Office of the Prosecutor General reported.

"According to preliminary data, three people were injured. Information on the number of damaged civilian facilities is being уточнено," the statement said on Telegram.

Damage is currently known to energy infrastructure facilities, a two-story residential building, and five private households.