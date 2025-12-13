Ukraine's govt to begin payments in cases of journalists' death or injury while performing professional duties

Ukraine’s Cabinet of Ministers of will begin paying compensation in cases where journalists are killed or injured while performing their professional duties. The relevant decision provides for one-time assistance through the State Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko reported.

"We are making the first payment to the father of journalist Viktoria Roschyna, who died in Russian captivity. This program is provided for in the state budget for 2026. For the Ukrainian state, this is a matter of justice toward those who selflessly sought the truth, documented the facts of Russian crimes, and lost their lives because of it," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram.

She added that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed 21 journalists in the line of duty, including both Ukrainians and foreign nationals.

"These are all crimes for which Russia must be held accountable," she said.