Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:16 13.12.2025

Ukrainian music industry subcommittee head: fine for Russian songs in venues should exceed UAH 50,000

2 min read

Oleksandr Sanchenko, head of the music industry subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy (Servant of the People faction) and president of the Ukrainian Association of Music Events (UAME), believes that fines for playing Russian music in restaurants and pubs should exceed UAH 50,000 in order to be effective.

"The ban on Russian music in food service establishments, restaurants, pubs… We are also working on this. There are certain bureaucratic nuances there. I think that as a committee we will come out with a decision next year," Sanchenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that he has discussed the issue with State Language Protection Commissioner Olena Ivanovska in order to find workable mechanisms.

"There must be a clear procedure for how this is done and a clear sanction. Because now, even if the police show up, the fine is UAH 170. We all understand that for large establishments this is not an amount. They can pay UAH 170 every hour and keep going. I think it should be more than UAH 50,000 so that establishments are truly afraid to do this," he added.

As reported, in August 2023 the then State Language Protection Commissioner Taras Kremin said he supported tougher fines for the use of banned Russian musical content.

Tags: #music #russian

MORE ABOUT

20:07 26.11.2025
Russia implementing policy of ‘strengthening Russian identity’ in occupied territories – Center for Countering Disinformation

Russia implementing policy of ‘strengthening Russian identity’ in occupied territories – Center for Countering Disinformation

17:33 25.11.2025
Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

Talks between USA, Russian delegations on peaceful settlement in Ukraine proceed successfully – Driscoll’s aide

14:49 11.11.2025
War-affected children to be able to receive health services - Social Policy Ministry

War-affected children to be able to receive health services - Social Policy Ministry

16:48 07.11.2025
Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

Zelenskyy believes Orban will discuss energy issues during meeting with Trump

19:34 28.10.2025
Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

Sybiha optimistic about further steps of partners regarding frozen Russian assets

15:38 28.10.2025
MP Merezhko doubts Beijing's readiness to put pressure on Kremlin

MP Merezhko doubts Beijing's readiness to put pressure on Kremlin

17:52 24.10.2025
Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

16:55 24.10.2025
Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

Deserter who spied for Russian intelligence sentenced to 15 years – SBU

17:31 21.10.2025
Russian KAB spotter gets 15 years for role in Kharkiv attacks – SBU

Russian KAB spotter gets 15 years for role in Kharkiv attacks – SBU

16:04 06.10.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

Zelenskyy: Russia will do everything to prevent Ukraine from producing gas

HOT NEWS

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

Council of Europe Secretary General: Intl Claims Commission to be second independent component on compensation for Russia's aggression

Zelenskyy on overnight infrastructure strikes: important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing

Odesa region endures one of heaviest enemy air attacks

LATEST

Coordination HQ: Belarus hands over 114 civilians to Ukraine, including Ukrainians, Belarusian figures

Ukraine's govt to begin payments in cases of journalists' death or injury while performing professional duties

Lukashenko pardons 123 foreigners, five Ukrainians to be released from Belarus

Stubb to take part in Ukraine peace talks in Berlin on Dec 15 – media

Russian forces shell Donetsk region 17 times, killing 3 people

Defense forces liberate Kondrashivka, Radkivka, several districts in Northern Kupiansk – National Guard

Russian forces attack infrastructure in Mykolaiv region overnight, part of settlements left without power

Russian forces shell communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, 2 injured, infrastructure, power lines damaged

Turkish President suggests 'limited ceasefire' in Ukraine

Council of Europe Secretary General: Intl Claims Commission to be second independent component on compensation for Russia's aggression

AD
AD