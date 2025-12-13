Russian forces shell Donetsk region 17 times, killing 3 people

Russian occupiers shelled populated areas of Donetsk region 17 times over the past day, December 12, said Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

"On December 12, Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region: two in Kostiantynivka and one in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka. Another seven people in the region were injured over the course of the day," Filashkin wrote on Telegram.

In Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was killed, two houses and a garage were damaged. In Druzhkivka, six people were injured and three vehicles were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, two people were killed and one was injured. In Novoiverske of the Novodonetska community, an administrative building and infrastructure were damaged.

Numerous houses were damaged in the Shakhove community, while three houses were damaged in Siversk.

A total of 376 people were evacuated from the front line over the past day, including 31 children.