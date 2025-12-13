Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:20 13.12.2025

Zelenskyy on overnight infrastructure strikes: important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing

2 min read
All necessary services are currently working to restore electricity and water supply in our communities affected by Russia’s overnight attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Once again, the main strike targeted our energy sector, the south of the country, and the Odesa region. More than a dozen civilian facilities have been damaged across the country. Thousands of families currently remain without electricity after the overnight strikes in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions. Attacks also hit the Dnipro and Cherkasy regions. In total, the enemy used more than 450 attack drones and 30 missiles of various types. We are doing everything possible to restore and improve the situation. I thank all our people involved in the recovery efforts," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

He stressed that it is important that everyone now sees what Russia is doing.

"Every step they take in terror against our people, all their attacks, for this is clearly not about ending the war. They still aim to destroy our state and inflict maximum pain on our people. That is why we need support in everything that helps protect lives and put an end to this war – strengthening air defenses and our warriors at the front, increasing our long-range capabilities, and intensifying pressure on Russia. For all our diplomatic efforts to yield results, pressure must be applied to the aggressor so that they end the war they started. I thank everyone who understands this and is ready to help," the president said.

