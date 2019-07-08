Danyliuk confirms his interest in position of prime-minister

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksandr Danyliuk has said that he is interested in the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

"I won't lie that I am interested," Danyliuk said in an interview with TSN.Tyzhden, answering the question whether he is interested in the position of the head of the Ukrainian government in the future.

In turn, the journalist noted that Dmytro Razumkov, the leader of the Servant of the People Party, could claim the post of prime minister.

"There are many of those who want it. But that is not the point," answered the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council.