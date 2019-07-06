Facts

13:13 06.07.2019

European Solidarity initiates petition against Russia's return to PACE

1 min read
European Solidarity initiates petition against Russia's return to PACE

The European Solidarity party has called on Ukrainians to sign a prepared petition to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to cancel the decision on the return of the Russian Federation delegation to PACE.

"We urge high-ranking members of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe to cancel the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly to restore voting rights and participation for the Russian Federation," the report on the party's website reads.

The party also demands that sanctions be strengthened for non-compliance with the order of the United Nations International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea on the release of our sailors and the return of three warships.

In addition, the authors of the petition called for pressure not to be relaxed until all the "prisoners of the Kremlin" return home to Ukraine.

Tags: #pace #russia #european_solidarity_party #ukraine
