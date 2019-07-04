Facts

14:33 04.07.2019

Moldova interested in cooperating with NATO

New Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu has declared a wish to work together with NATO on reforming the Moldovan defense system, a representative of the government press service told Interfax on Thursday.

"We are interested in joint work and NATO's experience of democratic reforms, in particular in reforming and modifying Moldova's national defense system, so it meets today's challenges," Sandu told NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on Thursday.

Sandu briefed Stoltenberg on peaceful power transition and ongoing transformations in Moldova and said, "Moldova aims at democratic development and appreciates its dialogue with NATO."

Stoltenberg, in turn, welcomed the peaceful power transition in Moldova and called the country a close partner of NATO. Moldova has proven to be a responsible partner which is contributing to the provision of security in Europe, he said, citing participation of Moldovan officers in the peacekeeping mission in Kosovo for over five years as an example.

Stoltenberg spoke in favor of further interaction with Moldova on the principle of neutrality declared by the Moldovan constitution. According to him, NATO supports democratic reforms of the Moldovan government, including the judiciary reform, the crackdown on corruption, and reorganization of the Armed Forces. NATO wants Moldova to be a stable and prosperous state, Stoltenberg said.

According to opinion polls, slightly more than 20% of Moldovans support the country's entry into NATO, while over 60% are opposed.

Tags: #moldova #nato
