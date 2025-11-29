Interfax-Ukraine
12:23 29.11.2025

Rubio may skip NATO FM's meeting in Brussels amid tensions over Trump's plan on Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to skip next week's NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. Rubio's likely absence comes as US and Ukrainian officials attempt to agree on Trump's plan to end Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as amid tense political tensions in Kyiv, Reuters reports.

“Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau will represent Washington instead,” one of the officials told the publication.

A State Department spokeswoman declined to comment on Rubio's possible absence, but noted that Rubio meets regularly with allies."Secretary Rubio has already attended dozens of meetings with NATO allies, and it would be completely impractical to expect him at every meeting," noted a senior State Department official.

