20:53 21.11.2025

Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he discussed with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte "diplomatic options and the plan proposed by the American side" to end the war.

“I spoke with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Ukrainians, more than anyone else in the world, want this war to end, the killings to stop, and a dignified peace to be achieved. We discussed the available diplomatic options and the plan proposed by the American side. We are ready to work swiftly and constructively to ensure it succeeds. We are coordinating our next joint steps. Thank you for your support!” Zelenskyy said on X Friday evening.

Zelenskyy also noted that Rutte “expressed his condolences over Russia’s horrific attack on Ternopil. Thirty-one people were killed, including six children. Search-and-rescue operations at the site of this tragedy are still ongoing.”

