Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:02 29.11.2025

Sandu: Russian drones violate Moldovan airspace again

1 min read
Sandu: Russian drones violate Moldovan airspace again
Photo: https://point.md

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia's latest attack on Ukraine and reported that Russian drones had again violated Moldovan airspace.

“A brutal 10h attack on Ukraine. This is not the language of diplomacy, nor of a country claiming to negotiate peace. On their way to kill civilians, Russian drones again violated Moldovan airspace, forcing its temporary closure. We condemn these attacks and stand with Ukraine,” Sandu said on X Saturday.

Tags: #sandu #moldova

MORE ABOUT

21:07 07.11.2025
Moldova fears crisis on fuel market due to sanctions against Lukoil, discussing buying out part of oil company's assets

Moldova fears crisis on fuel market due to sanctions against Lukoil, discussing buying out part of oil company's assets

14:23 27.10.2025
Moldova cuts gas transit tariff to Ukraine by 50%

Moldova cuts gas transit tariff to Ukraine by 50%

20:38 24.10.2025
Sandu appoints businessman from Ukraine as new PM of Moldova

Sandu appoints businessman from Ukraine as new PM of Moldova

15:24 14.10.2025
Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Munteanu may head Moldova's government – media

Ukrainian businessman Oleksandr Munteanu may head Moldova's government – media

21:23 10.10.2025
Moldova ready to help Transdniestria with gas, but no requests made - Moldovan energy minister

Moldova ready to help Transdniestria with gas, but no requests made - Moldovan energy minister

19:55 02.10.2025
Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

Zelenskyy and Sandu discuss the need to simultaneously open first cluster of negotiations on EU accession

12:06 29.09.2025
Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

Zelenskyy: Russia fails to destabilize Moldova

09:02 29.09.2025
PAS confidently leads in Moldovan elections

PAS confidently leads in Moldovan elections

13:51 23.09.2025
Fakes about 'plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe' are another information Kremlin provocation – CCD

Fakes about 'plans for the occupation of Moldova by Europe' are another information Kremlin provocation – CCD

19:14 17.09.2025
Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

Ukraine views Russia's actions ahead of Moldova's parliamentary elections as gross interference in its internal affairs – MFA

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian delegation led by Umerov leaving for talks in USA

Zelenskyy appoints NSDC Secretary Umerov as head of delegation for peace talks with USA, updates delegation's directives

Occupiers attack Dnipropetrovsk region, two civilians killed – authorities

Zelenskyy signs decree dismissing Yermak from President's Office head post

Zelenskyy instructs SBU to analyse situation in law enforcement system, in regions

LATEST

Ukrainian Navy: Invaders’ command and control center, attack UAV storage sites, several air defense facilities hit at Saky airfield

Ukrainian delegation traveling to USA with clear position on protecting national interests – Sybiha

Sybiha: We've been in contact with partners since this morning to strengthen our air defense after Russian attack

EU Ambassador Mathernova outraged by Russia's new massive attacks on Ukrainian cities

Zelenskyy: It's time to change Ukraine's basic defense documents, in particular our state's defense plan

Zelenskyy: It's time for Europe to make decision on frozen assets if Moscow doesn't give up on strikes

Shelling in Kyiv causes damage at 18 locations: 35 people injured – military administration

Defense forces hit Afipsky Oil Refinery, aircraft repair plant, other occupier facilities – AFU General Staff

Two killed, three injured in Dnipropetrovsk region due to enemy attacks on Friday – police

SBU naval drones strike two tankers belonging to Russia's ‘shadow fleet’ in Black Sea – source

AD
AD