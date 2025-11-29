Sandu: Russian drones violate Moldovan airspace again

Photo: https://point.md

Moldovan President Maia Sandu condemned Russia's latest attack on Ukraine and reported that Russian drones had again violated Moldovan airspace.

“A brutal 10h attack on Ukraine. This is not the language of diplomacy, nor of a country claiming to negotiate peace. On their way to kill civilians, Russian drones again violated Moldovan airspace, forcing its temporary closure. We condemn these attacks and stand with Ukraine,” Sandu said on X Saturday.