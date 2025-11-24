NATO Secretary General to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will attend a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing on Tuesday to discuss a future peace plan for Ukraine, prompted by a proposal from US President Donald Trump.

The European Commission previously announced a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which would be held online. On Monday morning, a discussion of the negotiations held in Geneva involving the USA, Ukraine, and the EU took place during an informal meeting of the European Council, convened by European Council President António Costa and held in a hybrid format in Angola ahead of the EU-African Union summit.