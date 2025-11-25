Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:49 25.11.2025

Svyrydenko discusses PURL results, energy security with NATO Deputy Secretary General

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska as part of her visit to Ukraine.

"We have confirmed the effectiveness of the PURL program in ensuring Ukraine's military needs are met. Since the program's launch, the volume of financial support has exceeded $3 billion, uniting nearly 20 countries. We are grateful to the NATO member states currently investing in Ukrainian weapon production, and we support expanding partnership initiatives in defense production through the Build in Ukraine and Build with Ukraine programs," Svyrydenko wrote in a Telegram post commenting on the meeting.

The parties also discussed energy security and protecting Ukraine's critical infrastructure from ongoing Russian missile and drone attacks.

"At the same time, we must strengthen Europe's security perimeter, which currently consists of Ukraine's front-line regions. This primarily concerns their reconstruction and reconstruction in wartime. Our strength lies in our unity and resilience in the face of Russian aggression," Svyrydenko emphasized.

Tags: #negotiations #support #nato

