17:11 21.11.2025
NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war
NATO is not commenting on the American 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, but noted that the Alliance’s Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has clearly stated the need for a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine.
An official representative of the Alliance made a corresponding comment on Friday in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.
“The NATO Secretary General has been clear that we want and are working for a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine, and that President Trumps’ efforts to foster a negotiated peace between Ukraine and Russia are vital,” he said.