Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:11 21.11.2025

NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

1 min read
NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

NATO is not commenting on the American 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, but noted that the Alliance’s Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has clearly stated the need for a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine.

An official representative of the Alliance made a corresponding comment on Friday in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

“The NATO Secretary General has been clear that we want and are working for a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine, and that President Trumps’ efforts to foster a negotiated peace between Ukraine and Russia are vital,” he said.

Tags: #peace_plan #nato

MORE ABOUT

20:53 21.11.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

11:58 21.11.2025
US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

US-proposed peace plan surprises Europe - media

18:26 20.11.2025
Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

Kallas on EU position: Any peace plan must be backed by Ukraine, Europe; our plan is to enhance pressure on Russia, support Ukraine

14:19 20.11.2025
USA-Russia plan to end war threatens European security system – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

USA-Russia plan to end war threatens European security system – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

13:57 20.11.2025
Putin-Trump Anchorage meeting covered peace plan, not linked to graft probe – Yatsenyuk

Putin-Trump Anchorage meeting covered peace plan, not linked to graft probe – Yatsenyuk

09:14 20.11.2025
USA-Russia peace plan envisages loss of Ukrainian territory, sovereignty - media

USA-Russia peace plan envisages loss of Ukrainian territory, sovereignty - media

20:47 05.11.2025
Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

Sybiha discusses strengthening Ukraine's long-range capabilities with US Ambassador to NATO in Kyiv

10:10 04.11.2025
PM Svyrydenko discusses energy crisis and PURL support with NATO ambassadors

PM Svyrydenko discusses energy crisis and PURL support with NATO ambassadors

13:12 03.11.2025
Parliament proposes adapting civil protection service ranks to NATO standards

Parliament proposes adapting civil protection service ranks to NATO standards

19:55 28.10.2025
Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

Shmyhal, NATO officials discuss further European integration reforms, PURL initiative

HOT NEWS

Political games must stop, parliament of warring country must work together – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy to offer alternatives to provisions of ‘plan 28’, but without grounds to accuse Ukraine of being reluctant to peace

Zelenskyy: Now is one of most difficult moments in our history: either difficult 28 points, or extremely difficult winter

Explosion in one of Odesa TCK kills one person – police

Zelenskyy after meeting with Sybiha: Now we hold hourly meetings, calls and work on things that can change a lot

LATEST

Meloni backs the need for security guarantees in peace plan for Ukraine, other elements require study

Putin considers it possible to take Trump's plan as basis for peaceful settlement

Odesa TCK briefs on explosion, death of a person

Von der Leyen and Costa: Working with Ukraine for just peace – nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine

Zelenskyy discusses US peace proposals with Costa and von der Leyen

Invaders gradually penetrating into center of Pokrovsk from south

Ukraine's National Police charge group members who illegally seized Bukovel land worth nearly UAH 20.5 mln

Planned US security guarantees to Ukraine don’t include direct military assistance

Ukrainian and Lithuanian defense ministers discuss strengthening cooperation in defense industry

Czech President: For peace plan to be fair, it must not punish the victim more than the perpetrator

AD
AD