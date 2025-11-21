NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

NATO is not commenting on the American 28-point peace plan for Ukraine, but noted that the Alliance’s Secretary General, Mark Rutte, has clearly stated the need for a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine.

An official representative of the Alliance made a corresponding comment on Friday in response to a request from the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

“The NATO Secretary General has been clear that we want and are working for a just and lasting end to the war against Ukraine, and that President Trumps’ efforts to foster a negotiated peace between Ukraine and Russia are vital,” he said.