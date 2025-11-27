Peace cannot be built on legalized aggression: Poroshenko at extraordinary EPP summit

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/11/26/poroshenko-12/

Ukrainian Member of Parliamenty Petro Poroshenko has addressed the participants of the extraordinary summit of the European People's Party, the largest political group in the European Parliament, the press service of the European Solidarity party has reported.

"At this critical moment in the history of Ukraine and Europe, coordination is not a luxury, but a vital necessity. Today, all eyes are on peace negotiations, but we must not forget that the struggle on the battlefield continues, and diplomacy has not reduced the intensity or cruelty of these battles. Putin continues to attack our cities, critical infrastructure facilities and energy facilities with strike drones and ballistic missiles. Putin's goal - to plunge Ukraine into darkness - has not changed at all. Russian diplomatic proposals are nothing more than a continuation of war according to their rules," Poroshenko stressed.

He noted: Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else, but not at the price of surrender.

"Peace cannot be built on the legalization of aggression, and peace cannot give Moscow a veto over our European future. That is why our principles are simple and non-negotiable: sovereignty, territorial integrity, national identity, strong Armed Forces as a guarantee of security, responsibility for military and war crimes, and an unwavering course towards membership in the EU and NATO. Anything less is not peace, it is a pause before a bigger war," Poroshenko said.

He welcomed diplomatic efforts, including those that recently brought Ukraine, Europe, and the United States back to the negotiating table.

"Our key principle remains unchanged: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about European security without Europe, and, as Ursula said, nothing about NATO without NATO. And nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. The first and only step on the path to peace is an immediate, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire, as we did in 2015 during the Minsk agreements. If Ukraine stops shooting, there will be no Ukraine. If Russia stops shooting, there will be peace. This is the main message," Poroshenko said.

"We should have no illusions: Putin will accept nothing but surrender. So our duty is clear: to keep diplomacy open, but at the same time to strengthen Ukraine, to put pressure on Russia's ability to kill. Sanctions, ammunition, air defense, long-range missiles - this is the true language of force. Weapons, financial assistance, a law on reparations using the mechanism of frozen Russian assets, the opening of negotiations on accession to the EU, despite the Hungarian and other participants. This is a real demonstration of support," he concluded.