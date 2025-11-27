Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:15 27.11.2025

Peace cannot be built on legalized aggression: Poroshenko at extraordinary EPP summit

3 min read
Peace cannot be built on legalized aggression: Poroshenko at extraordinary EPP summit
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/11/26/poroshenko-12/

Ukrainian Member of Parliamenty Petro Poroshenko has addressed the participants of the extraordinary summit of the European People's Party, the largest political group in the European Parliament, the press service of the European Solidarity party has reported.

"At this critical moment in the history of Ukraine and Europe, coordination is not a luxury, but a vital necessity. Today, all eyes are on peace negotiations, but we must not forget that the struggle on the battlefield continues, and diplomacy has not reduced the intensity or cruelty of these battles. Putin continues to attack our cities, critical infrastructure facilities and energy facilities with strike drones and ballistic missiles. Putin's goal - to plunge Ukraine into darkness - has not changed at all. Russian diplomatic proposals are nothing more than a continuation of war according to their rules," Poroshenko stressed.

He noted: Ukrainians want peace more than anyone else, but not at the price of surrender.

"Peace cannot be built on the legalization of aggression, and peace cannot give Moscow a veto over our European future. That is why our principles are simple and non-negotiable: sovereignty, territorial integrity, national identity, strong Armed Forces as a guarantee of security, responsibility for military and war crimes, and an unwavering course towards membership in the EU and NATO. Anything less is not peace, it is a pause before a bigger war," Poroshenko said.

He welcomed diplomatic efforts, including those that recently brought Ukraine, Europe, and the United States back to the negotiating table.

"Our key principle remains unchanged: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine, nothing about European security without Europe, and, as Ursula said, nothing about NATO without NATO. And nothing is agreed until everything is agreed. The first and only step on the path to peace is an immediate, unconditional and comprehensive ceasefire, as we did in 2015 during the Minsk agreements. If Ukraine stops shooting, there will be no Ukraine. If Russia stops shooting, there will be peace. This is the main message," Poroshenko said.

"We should have no illusions: Putin will accept nothing but surrender. So our duty is clear: to keep diplomacy open, but at the same time to strengthen Ukraine, to put pressure on Russia's ability to kill. Sanctions, ammunition, air defense, long-range missiles - this is the true language of force. Weapons, financial assistance, a law on reparations using the mechanism of frozen Russian assets, the opening of negotiations on accession to the EU, despite the Hungarian and other participants. This is a real demonstration of support," he concluded.

Tags: #ursula_von_der_leyen #poroshenko #nato

MORE ABOUT

11:20 26.11.2025
Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

Peace agreement text for Ukraine marks starting point for path ahead - Von der Leyen

10:50 26.11.2025
EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

EU ready to unveil legal framework for Ukraine aid through 2027 - Von der Leyen

10:02 26.11.2025
Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

20:49 25.11.2025
Svyrydenko discusses PURL results, energy security with NATO Deputy Secretary General

Svyrydenko discusses PURL results, energy security with NATO Deputy Secretary General

17:40 24.11.2025
Poroshenko holds urgent consultations with EPP President Weber on plans to end war

Poroshenko holds urgent consultations with EPP President Weber on plans to end war

16:52 24.11.2025
NATO Secretary General to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting

NATO Secretary General to attend Coalition of the Willing meeting

14:34 24.11.2025
EU's coordinated engagement in Geneva has enabled significant progress in peace talks for Ukraine - Von der Leyen

EU's coordinated engagement in Geneva has enabled significant progress in peace talks for Ukraine - Von der Leyen

10:25 24.11.2025
Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

20:53 21.11.2025
Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

Zelenskyy discusses with Rutte US-proposed plan to end the war

17:11 21.11.2025
NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

NATO not commenting on ‘American peace plan for Ukraine,’ but states that its allies want just and lasting end to the war

HOT NEWS

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Admission to universities for 'zero course' to be introduced this winter – Education ministry

Ukrenergo reports additional power outages after Russian attacks

Ex-PrivatBank owners fail to pay over $3 bln ordered by High Court of English, bank moving toward enforcement

LATEST

During regrouping in Huliaipole axis, one of units withdraws from its positions without coordination, enemy flanks into Defense Forces – Voloshin

Ukrainian Red Cross launches all-Ukrainian program of veterans’ meetings

Gulliver shopping center may open in stages, but dates not yet determined

Head of Ukrenergo: Energy companies much more prepared today for worst-case scenario

Foxtrot reopens flagship Kharkiv store destroyed by missile strike in 2022

Epicenter opens expanded and fully redesigned Epiland Park in Kyiv

Latvia allocates additional EUR 125,000 for energy assistance to Ukraine

First Sanctions Summit kicks off in Kyiv on Thursday

Most Ukrainians believe corruption in Ukraine has increased during full-scale invasion - survey

Latvia transfers 12,000 drones to Ukraine this year – FM Sybiha

AD
AD