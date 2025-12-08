NATO confirms Rutte meeting with Zelenskyy, Costa and von der Leyen in Brussels on Monday without media

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday, the NATO press service reports.

"On Monday, 8 December 2025, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will receive Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at his official residence in Brussels. The media will not be able to attend the event," the statement said.

As reported, Zelensky is currently in London, where he is meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz. In addition, Zelensky and Starmer will hold a "face-to-face" meeting. Then both leaders will participate in a joint video call with the leaders of the EU, European countries, and NATO. The meeting of the President of Ukraine with Rutte, Costa, and von der Leyen in Brussels was announced for the evening.