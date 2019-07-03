Facts

10:10 03.07.2019

Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

1 min read
Residents  of occupied Donbas, Crimea are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky emphasizes that residents of the occupied territories of Donbas and Crimea are Ukrainians, no matter what language they speak.

"We must return not only our territories, but also our people. Return mentally, they should not lose contact with Ukraine, they are our citizens. And today they are scared, they have Ukrainian passports, they are given "LPR" and "DPR" passports, and now they are also offering Russian ones. It is terrible because they are trying to confuse them in the question of who they are. They are all Ukrainians. The state language is Ukrainian, but they are all Ukrainians, whatever language they speak in Donbas," he said a conference on reforms in Ukraine in Toronto on Tuesday.

Zelensky is convinced that the whole of Ukraine needs to realize this, if the country really wants to return these people.

Tags: #crimea #zelensky #donbas
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:30 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

10:30 03.07.2019
Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

Canada won't recognize Russian passports issued to citizens of Russia-occupied Donbas

10:10 03.07.2019
Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

09:58 03.07.2019
Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

Zelensky informs World Bank Vice-President Muller about preparation for large privatization in Ukraine, calls to invest in Donbas infrastructure

09:42 03.07.2019
Donbas reconstruction to cost over EUR 10 bln

Donbas reconstruction to cost over EUR 10 bln

09:22 03.07.2019
Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

18:58 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Linkevicius agree that Lithuania to host next conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine

Zelensky, Linkevicius agree that Lithuania to host next conference on supporting reforms in Ukraine

18:26 02.07.2019
Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

Taylor urges Russia to immediately cease hostilities in Donbas after attack on doctors

15:53 02.07.2019
Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

Zelensky, Freeland underline importance of intl coalition consolidation for countering Russia's aggression

12:26 02.07.2019
Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Zelensky again asks Rada to consider dismissal of Lutsenko, Klimkin, nomination of Prystaiko to head Foreign Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Zelensky: Russian leaders should hear that Donbas, Crimea are Ukraine

Zelensky: Ukraine moving toward Europe, bringing the country, its army closer to NATO

Ukraine, Canada to work on expansion of FTA agreement to services, investments

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

LATEST

U.S. Embassy concerned about attack on party volunteers of political candidates involved in election campaign to Rada

Supreme Court stresses it obliges CEC to continue considering documents of Kliuyev, Sharij

Kyivstar believes disconnection of phones with illegal IMEI codes not profile task of operators

Portnov opens investigations in Panama, other island states into Poroshenko's offshore accounts there

Parubiy cancels invitation for PACE to observe parliamentary election to Rada

Ukraine early July almost fully loads Slovakia's pipeline for gas imports

Russia convenes UN Security Council on Ukrainian language law

CEC registers Sharij, Yevtukhov as candidates running for parliament on Sharij Party list

Ukraine's Consulate General officially opens in Hungary's Szeged

Ukraine's Election Commission registers Kliuyev as candidate running for parliament in majoritarian constituency in Donetsk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD