Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:45 11.12.2025

Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region

2 min read
Zelenskyy: People of Ukraine should answer question about territories of Donetsk region
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

The Ukrainian people should answer the question about the territories of Donetsk region through elections or a referendum, stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question. Whether through elections or a referendum, the Ukrainian people must take a position. We'll see how this all plays out. Right now, I believe, a lot depends on our army. What the Ukrainian military can deter, how they can position themselves, where they can destroy the invader. This affects the entire diplomatic framework," Zelenskyy said during a media conference on Thursday.

According to the president, the American side's vision regarding the territories of Donetsk region is that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will withdraw from the territory, and Russian troops will not enter it.

"This is roughly what the United States' compromise vision currently looks like. When we talk about a 'free economic zone' and how there can't be troops there because they're a certain distance apart, it's probably fair to ask: if someone withdraws somewhere on one side, as the Ukrainians want, then why doesn't the other side withdraw the same distance in the other direction? There are also questions about the management of these territories, 'on both sides of the contact line,' if someone seems to withdraw," Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that there should be some kind of monitoring in this regard.

Tags: #zelenskyy #donbas

MORE ABOUT

21:16 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

Zelenskyy: Number of Ukrainian Armed Forces under possible agreement is 800,000 military

21:14 11.12.2025
Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

21:05 11.12.2025
American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

19:15 11.12.2025
Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

Russians slowing down swap process as they want general agreements – Zelenskyy

17:37 10.12.2025
Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

Zelenskyy coordinates diplomatic efforts with President of Finland

20:25 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

Zelenskyy, his party's ratings drop 4% amid corruption scandal – U electoral data project

18:15 09.12.2025
Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

Italy active in searching for ideas, steps to bring peace closer – Zelenskyy after meeting with Meloni

17:40 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

Zelenskyy on results of work in London: We to be ready to send finalized documents to USA soon

14:12 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

13:05 09.12.2025
Zelenskyy in London: It’s important that we work together on all documents

Zelenskyy in London: It’s important that we work together on all documents

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy on elections: There should be ceasefire, at least for period of electoral process, voting

American plan calls for withdrawal of Russian troops from Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions – Zelenskyy

USA wants to have common format for managing Zaporizhia NPP – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan's 20 points are conditional framework for further documents

USA wants clarity on deal by Christmas – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Madyar: USF hit 2 Russian chemical plants, number of critical, strategic, military infrastructure facilities, incl oil refinery

Dutch PM on meeting of Coalition of the Willing: Energy support, diplomatic track, and Russia's accountability discussed

Poland backs opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU – Kondratiuk

Interdepartmental Working Group on Ukraine's Accession to EU approves draft negotiating positions for Clusters 4, 5

Austrian Parliament condemns Russia's systematic human rights violations in Ukraine's temporarily occupied territories

Siversk remains under control of Defense Forces – Skhid command

Explosion in Kyiv's Darnytsky district occurred during patrolling by National Guardsmen, one of guardsmen dies – prosecutor's office

USA wants to have common format for managing Zaporizhia NPP – Zelenskyy

List of proposals for replacements of regional administration heads to be finalised soon – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: Plan's 20 points are conditional framework for further documents

AD
AD