Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:56 08.12.2025

Zelenskyy: US, Russia and Ukraine do not have common opinion on Donbas

1 min read
Elements of the US plan require further discussion on a number of "sensitive issues," in particular, on security guarantees for Ukraine and the issue of control over the eastern regions, there is a vision of the US, Russia and Ukraine, and there is no consensus on Donbas, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In a telephone interview with Bloomberg, he noted that the talks have not yet reached an agreement on Donbas, including the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"There are visions of the US, Russia and Ukraine — and we don’t have a unified view on Donbas," Zelensky said.

He also added that Ukraine insists on a separate agreement on security guarantees from Western allies, primarily the US.

"There is one question I — and all Ukrainians — want to get an answer to: if Russia again starts the war, what will our partners do," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #donbas

