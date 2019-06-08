Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania shows unity in countering Russian aggression

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy has noted the importance of unity of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland in countering Russia's steps.

"We all [Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania] are convinced of the importance of unity and opposition to the aggressive policy of Russia, which continues striving to undermine the integrity and solidarity of the entire democratic world," Parubiy said opening the tenth session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the Seimas of Republic of Lithuania and Senate of Republic of Poland "Security. Development. Democracy. Strong Together" in Kyiv on Friday.

According to him, Ukraine, Poland and Lithuania face only one threat, which "is not connected with our historical past, this threat is linked to Russia, to revanchist foreign policy, which leaves no doubt about the Kremlin's intentions to dismantle Ukrainian statehood first and then the independence of other states that Russia believes is part of the zone of Russian influence."

He said that the Kremlin continues considering only one solution to the so-called Ukrainian issue – "Ukraine's capitulation."

"It is extremely important that both Lithuania and Poland correctly assess the aggressive policy of Russia, that there is a firm and consistent position of official Vilnius and Warsaw in support of the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine," Parubiy said.