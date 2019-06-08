Soldiers in JFO area have full right to return fire under own decision

The command of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has denied information that JFO units are banned to return fire if lives of military personnel and civilians are endangered.

"We inform Ukrainian society that the tragic events of the night battle on June 7 were the reason for dirty speculation and unreasonable accusations of the JFO command in allegedly banning the JFO units from returning fire that is not true," JFO headquarters (HQ) said on its Facebook page in the morning.

The JFO command, "with full responsibility, declares that the JFO commanders have and constantly use the right to use weapons against the enemy on their own decision if lives of military personnel and civilians are endangered, as well as there is a threat of loss of our territory."

According to the report, the weapon is used correctly, based on the nature and extent of the threat.

"We emphasize that the fire of Russian invaders never goes unpunished," JFO HQ said.

The JFO HQ recalled that on June7, after midnight, Russia's hybrid military forces mounted artillery fire on positions of units of the National Guard near Novoluhanske.

As a result of the enemy shelling, two servicemen were killed and eleven soldiers were wounded in action.