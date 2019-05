An official gathering of Members of Parliament of Ukraine for a swearing-in ceremony of newly elected President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky will begin at 10:00 Kyiv time on Monday, May 20; the venue is the parliament's session hall.

Relevant draft resolution No. 10270-2 was backed by 315 MPs at a plenary session on Thursday, May 16, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.