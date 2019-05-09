Facts

13:36 09.05.2019

Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

2 min read
Zelensky: contribution of Ukrainians in victory over Nazism huge, no one has right to privatize this victory

President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky visited his native city Kryvy Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) on the Victory Day over Nazism in the Second World War, where he came to the grave of his grandfather who fought during the Second World War.

"Today I am at the grave of my grandfather Semen Ivanovych Zelensky. He went through the war and remained forever in my memory as one of those heroes who defended Ukraine from the Nazis. It is a pity that we so rarely remember veterans, our grandparents. We should be grateful them every day," Zelensky wrote on his page in the social network Facebook on Thursday.

Zelensky said that May 9th today is "our Thanksgiving Day."

"Thanksgiving for the fact that the inhuman ideology of Nazism is a thing of the past, thanksgiving to those who fought against Nazism – and won, thanksgiving everyone for the opportunity to be born and live," he wrote.

Zelensky said that the war touched every Ukrainian family, and the contribution of Ukrainians to the victory is huge. "No one has the right to privatize this victory, to say that it could have happened without Ukrainians. We remember those who had lost their lives. And we honor those who are still alive, there are very few of them left," he wrote.

"Congratulations on the Victory over Nazism!" We will live!" he added.

Tags: #zelensky #victory_day
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:08 09.05.2019
Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

Poroshenko: descendants of victors over Nazism now defending freedom, civilized choice of Ukrainian people against Russian aggression

18:48 08.05.2019
Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

13:27 08.05.2019
Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

Zelensky, Freeland discuss plans to combat corruption in Ukraine, ways for peaceful settlement of Donbas conflict

15:15 07.05.2019
Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

Zelensky assures EU of determination to defeat corruption, de-monopolize energy sector

14:35 07.05.2019
Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

Zelensky has strong mandate for fighting corruption, 'de-oligarchisation' – EU commissioner Hahn

10:01 07.05.2019
Zelensky's advisor proposes exempting pensioners and state employees from general declaration

Zelensky's advisor proposes exempting pensioners and state employees from general declaration

09:19 07.05.2019
More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

More younger voters support Zelensky, with older voters supporting Poroshenko

17:09 06.05.2019
Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

Zelensky asks Rabbis to support his initiative on dialogue with residents of Russia-occupied Donbas, Crimea

16:18 06.05.2019
Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

Do not make the same mistakes as my predecessors, take care of the army – Poroshenko to Zelensky

13:23 06.05.2019
Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

Klimkin announces his intention to offer his resignation to President-elect Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Zelensky: We honor, bow before all those who fought against Nazism, died for Ukraine during World War II

LATEST

Implementation of Minsk agreements by Russia, Ukraine to bring peace in Donbas – Volker

One KIA, four WIA amid 11 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

War lessons give Ukraine grounds for fight against Russian aggression – Poroshenko

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no intents to privatize common victory of anti-Hitler coalition over Nazism

Ukraine assures Hungary language law does not limit minorities' rights

Russian citizen detained in Kyiv airport

Ukraine accuses Donbas militants of unilaterally ending ceasefire

No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

Turchynov, OCU head discuss the need for law on military chaplaincy

Cabinet recognizes Russia's passports issued in Donbas illegal, calls on other countries not to recognize them when crossing the border – Groysman

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD