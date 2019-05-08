Facts

14:00 08.05.2019

No Ukrainians among avalanche victims in Altai

There are no Ukrainian citizens among those killed in an avalanche in Russia's Altai Mountains, official representative of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Vasyl Kyrylych has said.

"According to preliminary information of the General Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation in the Altai Republic, there were no citizens of Ukraine among the victims of the avalanche," he said in a comment to Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

On May 6, at about 11:00 a.m., an avalanche occurred in the South Chuy Range in the Altai Republic. A group of nine tourists from Novosibirsk came under an avalanche. A group of nine tourists fell under an avalanche: seven were killed, two survived.

On May 8, the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for Novosibirsk Region reported that two Emergencies Ministry helicopters with 30 rescuers and six canine crews flew a mission to the place of the alleged avalanche.

Tags: #russia #ukraine #mfa
