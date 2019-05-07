Facts

15:26 07.05.2019

Klimkin calls on G7, EU to introduce new sanctions against Russia for giving passports to Ukrainians in Donbas

2 min read
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has appealed to his colleagues from other states, including from the G7 and the European Union, asking them to introduce new sanctions against Russia for its decision to give Russian passports to Ukrainian citizens living in Russia-occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"We must react to the passport banditry now. And we must give an effective response to the Kremlin. It will simultaneously be systemic and asymmetrical… This is why I am asking foreign ministers of G7 countries to introduce new sanctions against Russia," Klimkin said in his blog published by the Kyiv-based Ukrayinska Prava ezine on Tuesday.

The foreign minister said an effective response would be united efforts with the entire world community.

As reported, on April 24 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree "On the definition for humanitarian purposes of categories of persons entitled to apply for admission to the citizenship of the Russian Federation in a simplified manner." According to the decree, such a right is granted to persons permanently residing in Russia-occupied territories of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russian officials said that on April 29 in Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov region, a passport center was opened, began operating in test mode and reportedly received 80 applications from residents of the "Luhansk People's Republic" for Russian passports. On April 30, a passport center for residents of the "Donetsk People's Republic" was opened in the village of Pokrovskoye, Neklinovsky district, Rostov region. The center began operation in test mode.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has expressed a strong protest against the opening of the passport centers for Ukrainian citizens in Russia's Rostov region. It has called on the international community not to recognize such documents.

Tags: #donbas #ukraine #klimkin #eu #russia #sanctions #g7 #citizenship
