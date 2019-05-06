Zelensky doesn't give direct answers to questions about Rada dissolution, electoral system – Bondar

President-elect of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky did not directly answer questions about the future Verkhovna Rada of the current convocation at a meeting with the leaders of the parliament and representatives of factions, co-chairman of the Vidrodzhennia deputy group Viktor Bondar has said.

"There were questions from deputies. Most factions were mostly interested in the dissolution issue [of the parliament], whether the electoral system will be changed, whether the president is determined to allow the parliament to work: to pass laws on the impeachment, on the abolition of deputy immunity, on temporary investigative commissions," Bondar told journalists after a meeting in parliament on Saturday.

"We understood that there was no direct answer from Zelensky. He, too, is trying to figure out how the Rada will behave," said the deputy.

On Saturday, Zelensky arrived at the Verkhovna Rada, where he met with representatives of factions.

The next parliamentary elections should be held in October of this year.