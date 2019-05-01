Zelensky, Metropolitan Onufriy discuss Ukrainian religious life

Metropolitan Onufriy of Kyiv and all Ukraine and Ukrainian President-elect Volodymyr Zelensky met at the metropolitan's residence in Feofania, the information and educational department of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) said.

"Volodymyr Oleksandrovych offered Easter greetings to Metropolitan Onufriy. The primate of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church congratulated the president-elect on the main Orthodox Christian holiday and his election as the president of the Ukrainian state," the statement said.

Metropolitan Onufriy blessed Zelensky for "his new and responsible endeavor of serving Ukraine and its people."

"The interlocutors discussed the situation, which has unfolded in the Ukrainian religious sphere," it said.