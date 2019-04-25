Facts

09:23 25.04.2019

Kyiv complaining about Ukrainian ships having difficulty crossing Kerch Strait

1 min read
Kyiv complaining about Ukrainian ships having difficulty crossing Kerch Strait

Head of Ukraine's State Border Guard Service Petro Tsyhykal has accused Russia of hampering the passage of ships visiting Ukrainian ports in the Kerch Strait.

"There is constant inspection of vessels in the Kerch Strait which visit Ukrainian ports for economic purposes... There are virtually no such vessels which don't get inspected, especially those bound for Ukraine. An artificial queue is being created, and our vessels take much longer to inspect and are the last to be let go," Tsyhykal was quoted by his agency as saying on Wednesday.

He also asserted that Russia's coastal guard comes too close to the Ukrainian shores of the Sea of Azov. "The situation is being aggravated by the sea being considered an inside one between two countries. So it is difficult to determine clear boundaries of territorial waters," Tsyhykal said.

Tags: #azov_sea #russia #tsyhykal #ukraine #kerch_strait
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:55 25.04.2019
NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

NBU improves forecast for reserves, deficit of balance of payment

15:14 25.04.2019
NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

NBU expects IMF mission to visit Ukraine in mid-May

15:00 25.04.2019
Ukrainian is only national language, its development requires incentives, success stories – Zelensky

Ukrainian is only national language, its development requires incentives, success stories – Zelensky

14:31 25.04.2019
NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

NBU affirms forecast for GDP growth and inflation for 2019-2021

14:28 25.04.2019
NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

NBU reduces refinancing rate to 17.5% from April 26

14:28 25.04.2019
Zelensky vows to analyze law on Ukrainian language for its compliance with people's rights

Zelensky vows to analyze law on Ukrainian language for its compliance with people's rights

13:01 25.04.2019
NATO member countries increasing support to Ukraine through trust funds

NATO member countries increasing support to Ukraine through trust funds

12:58 25.04.2019
NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

12:45 25.04.2019
Danyliuk again says he is not interested in foreign minister's post

Danyliuk again says he is not interested in foreign minister's post

11:56 25.04.2019
Zelensky's team counts on successful review of IMF program in May

Zelensky's team counts on successful review of IMF program in May

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian is only national language, its development requires incentives, success stories – Zelensky

Zelensky vows to analyze law on Ukrainian language for its compliance with people's rights

NABU and SAPO must quickly show result, otherwise leadership reshuffle will follow

Zelensky's team counts on successful review of IMF program in May

Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General Yenin resigns

LATEST

Ukraine's Deputy Prosecutor General Yenin resigns

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

No exact date for Juncker-Zelensky meeting - EC representative

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

Ukraine's presidential election transparent, without use of administrative resources – Ukrainian World Congress

Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD