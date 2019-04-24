Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out which groups of people are for humanitarian reasons entitled to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.
According to the decree, people who permanently reside in certain districts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions – the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") and "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") – have such a right.