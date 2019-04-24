Facts

15:37 24.04.2019

Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

1 min read
Putin introduces simplified procedure of acquiring Russian citizenship for "DPR," "LPR" residents

 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree setting out which groups of people are for humanitarian reasons entitled to apply for Russian citizenship in a simplified manner.

According to the decree, people who permanently reside in certain districts of Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions – the self-proclaimed "Donetsk People's Republic" ("DPR") and "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR") – have such a right.

Tags: #dpr #russia #lpr
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:56 24.04.2019
Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

18:39 23.04.2019
One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

One KIA, one WIA amid hostilities in Donbas

17:53 23.04.2019
Groysman on Russia's ban on oil exports to Ukraine: We will find solution for situation with minimal losses

Groysman on Russia's ban on oil exports to Ukraine: We will find solution for situation with minimal losses

14:55 23.04.2019
Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

Volker supports conducting direct talks between Zelensky, Putin

10:25 23.04.2019
Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

Russia-led forces mount 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions on April 22, one Ukrainian soldier KIA, three WIA

12:19 22.04.2019
Russia's ban on import of products of Ukrainian light industry to mainly touch export of tights, nylons

Russia's ban on import of products of Ukrainian light industry to mainly touch export of tights, nylons

10:37 22.04.2019
Russia tried to apply its entire hybrid arsenal to discredit presidential elections in Ukraine - Avakov to intl observers

Russia tried to apply its entire hybrid arsenal to discredit presidential elections in Ukraine - Avakov to intl observers

03:50 22.04.2019
Trump tells Zelensky U.S. will continue helping Ukraine restore territorial integrity – Volker

Trump tells Zelensky U.S. will continue helping Ukraine restore territorial integrity – Volker

09:05 21.04.2019
Crimean man jailed for 6 years for "extremist" posts on Vk

Crimean man jailed for 6 years for "extremist" posts on Vk

16:12 20.04.2019
Russia creates new difficulties in Ukrainian-Russian relations to show liberalization after presidential election – Poroshenko

Russia creates new difficulties in Ukrainian-Russian relations to show liberalization after presidential election – Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Kyiv appeals to UN Security Council due to Putin's decree about simplified issue of Russian passports to ORDLO residents

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

Ukraine's presidential election transparent, without use of administrative resources – Ukrainian World Congress

LATEST

NSDС secretary fears Russian troop deployment against Ukraine after simplification of Russian citizenship procedure for Donbas residents

Poroshenko: illegal issue of Russian passports under South Ossetia scenario is attempt to legitimize Russia's presence in Donbas

Working group prepares new redaction of article on illegal enrichment, reaction of NABU, SAPO, Constitutional Court needed

No exact date for Juncker-Zelensky meeting - EC representative

OSCE SMM Head Apakan visits Luhansk region, meets with mission observers

Ukraine's presidential election transparent, without use of administrative resources – Ukrainian World Congress

Zelensky team calls on Naftogaz, Cabinet to conduct consultations with IMF to reduce gas prices for population from May 1

U.S. Dept of State promises Zelensky support for reforms in Ukraine

May calls on Zelensky to work together to deter Russian aggression

Arsen Avakov: We ensured fair and safe elections. Together with you we are building a new culture of the electoral process

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD