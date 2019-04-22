Zelensky talks with French President Macron by phone

Winner of exit polls in the second round of the presidential elections in Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for the congratulations on his election as president of Ukraine.

"Thanks to President of France Emmanuel Macron for the congratulations," Zelensky wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

He also shared a photo of him speaking over the phone, adding in French: "I sincerely thank President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron for his congratulations and support."