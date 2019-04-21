Election violations not systemic in nature; not to affect election outcome – Interior ministry

The Interior Ministry of Ukraine has said there were no systemic offenses related to the electoral process during the voting at the runoff presidential election in Ukraine.

"At present, the situation remains calm and is under complete control of law enforcement agencies. As of 16:00, the National Police received 816 reports related to the electoral process," Zorian Shkiriak, an adviser to the Interior Minister of Ukraine, said at a briefing in Kyiv on Sunday.

According to him, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions and the city of Kyiv lead in the number of offenses.

"Ten criminal proceedings have been launched... Eight on the illegal use of ballot papers and a deliberately untruthful report about security threat to citizens (Donetsk and Kherson regions)," he added.

"No mass falsifications have been registered.... Violations are not systemic in nature... They will affect the outcome of the elections," Shkiriak stressed.