Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko and Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval signed a memorandum of cooperation.

“Документ передбачає спільну роботу задля підтримки мешканців сільських територій та аграріїв, які постраждали внаслідок війни”, - повідомив Український Червоний Хрест у понеділок у Фейсбуці.

"Assistance to farmers from frontline areas is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. Therefore, it is important that with this document we not only organize psychological support for them, but also attract micro-grants for small farms," ​​Koval emphasized.

The parties also discussed the development of programs for the reintegration, rehabilitation, and professional adaptation of veterans who will return to peaceful life and work in the agricultural sector.

According to Koval, the partnership between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ukrainian Red Cross will be effective, since the humanitarian organization's network includes 24 regional and almost 200 district organizations, employing over 8,000 volunteers, which will allow for faster implementation of joint initiatives to support farmers on the ground.