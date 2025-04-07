Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

16:53 07.04.2025

Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo

1 min read
Ukrainian Red Cross and Agrarian Ministry sign cooperation memo
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/RedCrossUkraine

Director General of the National Committee of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) Maksym Dotsenko and Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval signed a memorandum of cooperation.

“Документ передбачає спільну роботу задля підтримки мешканців сільських територій та аграріїв, які постраждали внаслідок війни”, - повідомив Український Червоний Хрест у понеділок у Фейсбуці.

"Assistance to farmers from frontline areas is one of the priorities of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. Therefore, it is important that with this document we not only organize psychological support for them, but also attract micro-grants for small farms," ​​Koval emphasized.

The parties also discussed the development of programs for the reintegration, rehabilitation, and professional adaptation of veterans who will return to peaceful life and work in the agricultural sector.

According to Koval, the partnership between the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and the Ukrainian Red Cross will be effective, since the humanitarian organization's network includes 24 regional and almost 200 district organizations, employing over 8,000 volunteers, which will allow for faster implementation of joint initiatives to support farmers on the ground.

 

Tags: #agrarian #ministry #urcs

MORE ABOUT

13:31 07.04.2025
Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

Mobile ultrasound diagnostic room operates in Mykolaiv region – URCS

14:19 05.04.2025
URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

URCS provides first aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

11:44 04.04.2025
URCS volunteers helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

URCS volunteers helping victims of UAV attack on Kharkiv

14:43 03.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

Ukrainian Red Cross Society provides aid to victims of Russian missile strike on Kryvy Rih

11:50 03.04.2025
Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

Director General of Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Ombudsman discuss support for war victims

12:24 02.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

Ukrainian Red Cross to provide humanitarian aid to victims of Russian UAV attack on Kharkiv

15:28 01.04.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region

Ukrainian Red Cross helps eliminate consequences of Russian shelling of Mykolaivka in Donetsk region

11:50 01.04.2025
Under Reboot program, IDPs receive UAH 19 mln in micro-grant support from URCS

Under Reboot program, IDPs receive UAH 19 mln in micro-grant support from URCS

14:34 31.03.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

Ukrainian Red Cross Society hands over 43,000 food kits to Kherson residents in March

12:21 31.03.2025
Some 30% of repair work completed in Center for Pediatric Cardiology damaged by Russian attack – URCS

Some 30% of repair work completed in Center for Pediatric Cardiology damaged by Russian attack – URCS

HOT NEWS

EBRD, IFC and Black Sea Trade and Development Bank provide Galnaftogaz with EUR157 mln loan for 147 MW wind farm in Volyn

Trump announces introduction of reciprocal tariffs on imports, Ukraine receives 10%

PM: Ukraine faces $10 bln recovery funding gap in 2025

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta reports UAH 16.38 bln in net profit for 2024 – CEO

Ukraine's GDP growth slows to 2.9% in 2024 – statistics

LATEST

Milk production in Ukraine decreases by 3.5% in Jan-Feb 2025

Vitagro to expand grain storage capacity in Khmelnytsky region by 26,000 tonnes

Naftogaz joins Ukrainian Network of Integrity and Compliance UNIC

Ukraine's cement industry poised to meet all reconstruction demands – CBR study

Nova Poshta begins testing fulfillment services in Poland

Nova Poshta to boost European investment by 42.8% in 2025 – CEO of Nova Post Europe

Vodafone Ukraine sees 30.1% drop in net profit in 2024 despite 13.1% revenue growth

Agricultural exports account for over 50% of all Ukrainian exports - Shmyhal

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation plans to increase share of product exports to 30% in 2025

Epicentr Ceramic Corporation increases production by 25.3% in 2024

AD
AD
Empire School
AD