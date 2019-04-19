Facts

14:33 19.04.2019

Russia refuses to agree to Easter cease-fire in Donbas – Iryna Gerashchenko

Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson, Ukraine's envoy to the Trilateral Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup Iryna Gerashchenko has said Russia has refused to support the initiative of Ukraine to declare an Easter cease-fire in Donbas.

She said that negotiations lasted for six hours.

Gerashchenko said Easter cease-fire initiative was supported at the last meetings between Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Gerashchenko said the Easter truce was supposed to come into force on April 19 at noon.

As reported, Poroshenko previously announced support for a cease-fire in Donbas during the Easter holidays.

