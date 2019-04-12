Poroshenko dismisses Hordeyev from post of Kherson regional administration head, appoints acting head Dmytro Butriy

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, by his decree, dismissed head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Andryi Hordeyev from his post.

"To dismiss Hordeyev Andriy Anatoliyovytch from the post of head of the Kherson Regional State Administration according to the application he submitted," text of decree No. 141/2019, published on the website of the head of state on Friday, says.

By another decree, Poroshenko appointed first deputy head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Dmytro Butriy as acting head of the regional state administration.

"To temporarily entrust the duties of the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration to Butriy Dmytro Stefanovych," text of decree No. 142/2019 of April 12 reads.