Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:49 11.06.2025

Poroshenko sends new batch of aid to the front: drones, equipment, communications devices

2 min read

People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has sent a new batch of military aid to the front. This time, the shipment contains FPV drones, engineering equipment, communications equipment and equipment to protect Ukrainian positions. The total cost of the convoy is almost 40 million hryvnia, according to the European Solidarity website.

At the same time, Poroshenko criticised the authorities' decision to allocate tens of millions of hryvnia not to weapons, but to the purchase of thousands of shields for security forces.

‘This is effectively a separate brigade that could be on the front line,’ he stressed, calling on officials to focus on the real threat and the country's defence.

The politician stressed that the army needs urgent support, as the Russians are advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory – fighting is taking place from Donbas to Sumy Oblast, and the threat to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is growing.

‘Open your eyes and look at the Deepstate map. Your enemy is Putin,’ Poroshenko wrote on social media, calling on the authorities to change their priorities.

Poroshenko said that this time, FPV drones, excavators, electronic warfare equipment, quad bikes and communication systems for units are being sent to the front.

‘The war continues. And we must have one priority – supporting the front,’ Poroshenko concluded.

Tags: #assistance #european_solidarity #poroshenko #army

MORE ABOUT

20:00 10.06.2025
Poroshenko calls for urgent parliamentary session over fortification crisis

Poroshenko calls for urgent parliamentary session over fortification crisis

16:15 10.06.2025
European Solidarity supports Kyiv City Council no confidence vote in Povoroznyk

European Solidarity supports Kyiv City Council no confidence vote in Povoroznyk

15:24 07.06.2025
MP Siumar claims Portnov first introduced basis for sanctions against Poroshenko back in 2019

MP Siumar claims Portnov first introduced basis for sanctions against Poroshenko back in 2019

13:48 06.06.2025
Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

Stefanishyna declares all sanction documents signed by her regarding Poroshenko submitted to court for consideration

18:23 05.06.2025
Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

Govt acknowledges shortage of AFU funding; Poroshenko claims and calls to redirect 'every penny' to army

11:00 05.06.2025
Poroshenko handed over a record batch of equipment to the military to defend 200 kilometres of the front line

Poroshenko handed over a record batch of equipment to the military to defend 200 kilometres of the front line

11:25 02.06.2025
Poroshenko, together with Western politicians, met with military personnel in Odesa and handed over a batch of drones and equipment

Poroshenko, together with Western politicians, met with military personnel in Odesa and handed over a batch of drones and equipment

21:23 28.05.2025
Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

Finland provides Ukraine with more than EUR 2.7 bln in military aid, about EUR 816 mln in humanitarian aid since 2022 – Shmyhal

20:44 28.05.2025
German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine

German govt promises EUR 5 bln in military aid for Ukraine

13:05 28.05.2025
European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

European Solidary party demands state authorities provide info about Portnov's visit to Kyiv’s government quarter

HOT NEWS

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

LATEST

Participants of Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit call on intl community to step up support for Ukraine – declaration

Odesa is target for Russia, we need long-term guarantees of protection – Zelenskyy

Serbia firmly supports Ukraine's territorial integrity – Vucic

Support for Ukraine and sanctions crucial to make Russia feel real cost of war – Zelenskyy

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Death toll from June 7 Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to five – prosecutor

One sapper killed, two more injured due to attack by enemy UAV during demining in Kharkiv region – Emergency Service

Strategic Investment Council discusses inclusion of DRIVE project in Unified Project Portfolio – Shmyhal

Greek PM to be in Odesa on Wed

In Donetsk region, 168 children remain directly in combat zone – authorities

AD
AD