Poroshenko sends new batch of aid to the front: drones, equipment, communications devices

People's Deputy and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has sent a new batch of military aid to the front. This time, the shipment contains FPV drones, engineering equipment, communications equipment and equipment to protect Ukrainian positions. The total cost of the convoy is almost 40 million hryvnia, according to the European Solidarity website.

At the same time, Poroshenko criticised the authorities' decision to allocate tens of millions of hryvnia not to weapons, but to the purchase of thousands of shields for security forces.

‘This is effectively a separate brigade that could be on the front line,’ he stressed, calling on officials to focus on the real threat and the country's defence.

The politician stressed that the army needs urgent support, as the Russians are advancing deeper into Ukrainian territory – fighting is taking place from Donbas to Sumy Oblast, and the threat to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is growing.

‘Open your eyes and look at the Deepstate map. Your enemy is Putin,’ Poroshenko wrote on social media, calling on the authorities to change their priorities.

Poroshenko said that this time, FPV drones, excavators, electronic warfare equipment, quad bikes and communication systems for units are being sent to the front.

‘The war continues. And we must have one priority – supporting the front,’ Poroshenko concluded.