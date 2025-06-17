Interfax-Ukraine
Poroshenko claims Portnov was author of the 'coal case' against him

The leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, is convinced that the author of the script for the so-called "coal case" against him is former Ukrainian politician and lawyer Andriy Portnov, who was killed in Spain on May 21, and the authorities are now using it to divert attention from the real threats to Ukraine and block his activities, his party’s website reported on Tuesday.

"I emphasize: the author of the script and director of this dirty, stinking show is Portnov. A person who worked for the FSB, a person who is a representative of Russia, a person against whom US sanctions were imposed and a person who was not just Yanukovych's legal advisor. This is a person who was the main pillar of the punitive, legal and extrajudicial system of the current government," Poroshenko commented on the court hearing in the "coal case."

He named a number of pro-Russian politicians who, according to him, are the authors of the cases that are being used to discredit him. "This is Shufrych, this is Sivkovych, this is Derkach, this is Kuzmin, this is Portnov, who personally, or through their relatives, wrote the relevant statements. Where are all these gentlemen now? Kiva, by the way. Where is Portnov, where is Kiva, you know. And the rest have fled from here and are sitting in Russia," Poroshenko noted.

At the same time, the politician expressed regret that the authorities are not trying to bring the applicants of false information to criminal responsibility.

"What is being done for?... The first goal is to distract your attention. You should talk about the mythical process of Poroshenko, and not about real threats to the existence of our state... Advice to the authorities: take up air defense. Advice: take up the construction of fortifications. Advice: give your thieves who looted the army's supplies a slap in the face," Poroshenko noted.

As reported, the murder of Portnov occurred in the suburbs of Madrid, Pozuelo de Alarcón on May 21. He was shot in the back as he was about to get into his Mercedes parked on the sidewalk. The Spanish National Police have announced a search for three people involved in the murder. The judge investigating Portnov's death has ruled to keep the investigation secret.

