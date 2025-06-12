Poroshenko: June decisive for Ukraine's diplomatic offensive

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/05/21

MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko believes that June should become a decisive time for Ukraine's diplomatic offensive, and once again speaks out in favor of a "multi-party parliamentary delegation of Ukraine" for negotiations with Washington.

"June is decisive for Ukraine's diplomatic offensive. June is decisive because the G7 meeting will take place on June 15. The NATO summit will take place in The Hague on June 20. June is decisive because we need to get the appropriate resolution from Congress. And no one - neither from Congress nor from NATO - is doing anything," Poroshenko said during a joint special broadcast of Priamyi and 5 Kanal TV channel “We are talking about Ukraine.”

"Since 2014, Ukraine is now at risk of not participating in the NATO summit for only the second time. The first time was in 2019, when we demanded that the Ukrainian government go to the summit in London. And they refused. And now there is a risk that they will not be able to get us invited. Media reports that Ukraine has been invited are not true since we were invited by His Majesty the King of the Netherlands to dinner. I deeply apologize, but participation in dinner and participation in the NATO summit are two different things. For me, the Ukraine-NATO Council must take place in principle," the party leader noted.

In addition, Poroshenko noted, "the final resolution of the NATO summit should include a place for Ukraine with clear messages that the entire world should hear." "And this is the task for the Ukrainian government - in the two weeks remaining before the summit, to ensure that this happens or not. This means that the diplomatic offensive will fail ... For me, this is a matter of life and death for our state," the politician said.

He particularly noted that “one cannot think about anti-American hysteria within the country,” because “without the United States, it is not possible to ensure that the war is stopped and that the commitments reached are observed.”

"A multi-party parliamentary delegation of Ukraine must be present in Washington, must be present in Brussels and must be present, ultimately, in The Hague," Poroshenko is convinced.